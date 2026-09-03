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Family of Nokuthula Simelane hope her remains will one day be found

  • Minister Thembisile Simelane at the memorial lecture
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

The family of the struggle icon Nokuthula Simelane say they have not lost hope that her remains will one day be found to be buried with dignity.

This is after the Nokuthula Simelane Memorial Lecture was held at the University of Mpumalanga. Simelane, who was from Bethal in Mpumalanga was a student activist and a member of the then ANC’s military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe.

She went missing after the special branch of the apartheid police abducted her in 1983.

During the memorial lecture her mother, Sizakele Simelane, lit a candle to honour her.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Minister of Human Settlements Thembisile Simelane says their main concern is that the trial for the murder of her sister is delayed by the defense’s interlocutory applications.

“For me even on record into the NPA I am even willing to discuss immunity I am not in an eye for an eye, I will not benefit anyone. What is of interest for me and my family is to get her remains or to get the truth so we can arrive at the closure. Yeah, so that’s where the case is we are hoping to go back I think at the end of October.”

Video: President Ramaphosa delivers the inaugural Nokuthula Simelane Memorial Lecture

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