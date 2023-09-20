Family of missing SANDF soldier demand answers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The family of a missing soldier, Luntu Hatta are demanding answers from the SANDF about his disappearance and how it was handled.

Lance Corporal Hatta was last seen on the 30th of May and was marked absent at roll call the next day.

He was on deployment at Lohatla in the Northern Cape and was due to return to his home base in the Eastern Cape on the 31st of May.

The family claims that they were only formally informed of his disappearance after they called the Defence Force to enquire about his whereabouts.

His niece, Ncumisa Hatta, speaks for the family.

“We think the SANDF failed us a family. Firstly, why did they leave him behind before going to PE without doing the searching for him. We want our child please because this is my uncle we are talking about, no matter the state of his mind, we love him, he is our father, our brother our uncle.”

RT #sapsNC #SAPS Postmasburg seek public assistance in locating a #missing man, Luntu Basil Hatta (53), who was reportedly last seen on 02 June 2024 at about 05:00, at the Lohatla SANDF base near Postmasburg. Info->D/Capt Hans Brendall on 082 495 0796. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp ME… pic.twitter.com/tEZEh29FDs — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 24, 2024

The SANDF in a statement says it contacted the family on the second day after the disappearance of Hatta, enquiring if he made contact with them.

The SANDF says protocol was followed to locate the soldier once he did not report for roll call which includes searches and the distribution of flyers.

A missing persons case was also opened with the police on the 5th of June.

The SANDF says its human resources practitioners are also in contact with the family.