The family of a field ranger, who went missing while at work at the Kruger National Park, is demanding answers. It’s been two years since Checkers Mashego went missing at the park.

The family is accusing the Kruger National Park of reneging on the promise to assist them while the search for him continues.

It was reported that Mashego and a colleague were on patrol at the park when he went missing in November 2020.

Mashego was the family’s breadwinner and the family is now struggling to make ends meet.

Mashego’s wife, Nomsa Maseko has lost hope of her husband returning home alive. Remains that were found in the area, believed to be that of Mashego came back negative. She says all she needs is closure.

‘My hope is to get the remains and lay him to rest in a decent manner so that the children and grandchildren will know where he is buried, the children and grandchildren keep on asking when their father is coming back home from work”

Mashego’s son Pat Mashego says the family is in limbo on police investigations. He said the Kruger National Park has not kept on its word.

” They promised that they will support us until the end of this case and it’s solved, but none of them has shown up to us, we are surprised.”

Police say the docket on the matter has been transferred to the provincial office following the results which came back negative.

“The results that we got last time indicate that the skull that was found was that of a woman and did not belong to Mr Mashego, it was only the clothes that were positively linked to Mr Mashego and as a result, we will continue with the investigation,” says Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala.

Meanwhile, the Kruger National Park says it is also waiting for the police report to finalise the matter.

The spokesperson for the Kruger National Park, Ike Phaahla says the family has been given support.

“We have been giving the family support when he went missing, as per our policies but once that ran out we gave an offer to Checkers wife to come and work for the Kruger National Park in order to continue supporting the family, she declined and there was no way we will force her to take the offer, we are waiting for the finalisation of the case and we will give it to our Human Capital Division.”

About three DNA samples were taken from the Mashego family members. The Police have pleaded with the family to exercise patience while the investigation continues.