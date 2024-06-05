Family of minor raped in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga seeks justice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The family of an eight-year-old girl in KaMaqhekeza in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, is calling for justice after the minor was sexually assaulted at one of the primary schools in the area.

It is alleged that four boys raped the girl and her friend inside the school premises.

According to the family, a hospital report indicates that this was not the first time she was sexually assaulted.

“The principal told us that the matter doesn’t concern him. We wanted to know who raped the children because the kids did say who raped them. They told us four boys raped them at school. The victims know the suspects. We asked them to show us and the principal denied (us entry). We asked the victims do they know the names of the suspects, they said yes. They named only two and said they can’t recall the other two but they are doing grade 7 at the school,” a family member says.

The provincial Department of Education has confirmed that it received reports of sexual assault at the school.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane says they have provided the victims with counselling.

“We dispatched our social workers to render psycho-social support and to gather information which will enable the department to make a determination on the cause of action that must be undertaken going forward. We view this very seriously because schools are expected to be safe havens, when you get such reports it is disturbing,” he says.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli says police are investigating a case of rape.

He says no one has been arrested as the SAPS are still waiting for DNA results.

“We are aware of the incident, it was opened. An investigation is continuing, the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, is the one investigating. They submitted and presented the case before the senior prosecutor for a decision. For now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” he says.

Crime statistics for the second quarter of 2023 indicated that more than 10 000 cases of rape were reported in South Africa.

