The family of the kidnapped Nkangala District Municipal Manager Maggie Skhosana has pleaded with the public to refrain from spreading fake news.

Speaking on behalf of the families of Skhosana and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni, Peter Skhosana says the spreading of fake news will taint investigations into the matter.

He says they are worried about Skhosana’s health, who is a paraplegic and has a medical condition.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the kidnap is linked to a bulk water supply contract among others. Reports say the kidnappers were wearing a police uniform.

The Municipality has since refuted the allegations.

Skhosana has appealed to the public to assist with information.

“The family is concerned with her medical condition because she is paraplegic in a wheelchair and currently, she doesn’t have, also the issue of the psychological trauma to the whole family we are pleading with the South Africans to pray for us for their safety returns and if there is anything that they know, we would also like to discourage fake news that they been recovered and that there is a matter of ransom,” says Skhosana.

In a media statement, the Nkangala Executive Mayor, Leah Mabuza says a case has been opened with the Middleburg SAPS and investigations are underway. She adds that their office believes that the two will be found in due course and furthermore requested the public to allow the police to do their work.

“Further statement shall be issued as and when there are new developments on the matter. May the almighty give Nkangala District Municipality and the Skhosana and Mtsweni families strength in these trying times.” Mabuza explains.

Her car and wheelchair have since been found.