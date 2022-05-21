The Fraser family says they had hoped that the late Dr Deborah Fraser would recover from hospital.

Addressing mourners at her funeral under way at Station Greenwich Hall at the Durban station, Fraser’s uncle Vukani Shabalala said it’s not the family that lost a great person but the country as well.

He sent his condolences to mourners and to Fraser’s two children. Fraser has won several music awards including Best Female Gospel artist at the coveted Crown Gospel awards.

Amongst the mourners are fellow musicians and actors both from Durban and Gauteng.

The award-winning artist suffered a stroke a few weeks ago.

Award-winning gospel star Dr Deborah Fraser’s funeral under way in Hillcrest :

Meanwhile, fellow musician Sipho Mkhabane, known by the stage name Big Fish, remembered the talented Fraser as a joyous person.

“I don’t want to lie. It’s a difficult situation for the gospel industry. uDeborah to me is like a sister. We lived together in the music industry. We had a lot of time together and doing shows and all that. But we are here today to say guys a soldier has fallen. What we can do now is to just take the spear and move on. At the end of the day it’s the way that all of us are going to pass here,” says Mkhabane.

Artist Yvonne Chaka Chaka says government does not give artists enough support. Speaking during the funeral, Chaka Chaka says it’s up to artists to work together and support each other to succeed in the industry.

She says Fraser will live on through her music. Chaka Chaka thanked Fraser for the work she did for her while she was her backup vocalist.

Late gospel artist Dr Deborah Fraser will be laid to rest today in Hillcrest:

Yvonne Chaka Chaka sings at the funeral service of the late Debra Fraser #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/90wBsnFfXN — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) May 21, 2022