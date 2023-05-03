The family of Natassja Jansen, one of the accused in the Thabo Bester escape case, became emotional outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They say they could not see Jansen when she appeared in court. Jansen and Tieho Makhotsa are former control room operators who were dismissed by G4S.

They were arrested on Monday in Bloemfontein. The two appeared alongside Dr Nandipha Magudumana and other co accused.

They face charges of defeating the ends of justice and assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody.

Jansen’s mother Mieta Reddels shared her frustration.

“There was no contact that she will be here on Wednesday and since the morning we’ve been here and we didn’t see her, nothing. Now I hear she’s going to Kimberley and will never see her again.”

Thabo Bester Saga | Summing up the day’s proceedings with Chriselda Lewis: