The family of an 11-year-old boy who drowned during a soccer tournament in Palestine says they’re saddened by the tragedy.

Kabelo Masalesa from Alexandra north of Johannesburg who drowned in a swimming pool was part of 28 junior players selected to represent their team, Black Poison, in Palestine during the winter school holidays.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is assisting the family with travelling arrangements to Palestine to finalize the repatriation of the boy’s remains.

Kabelo’s uncle, Alfred Mamabolo says, “Kabelo Masalesa passed away on Saturday. According to what we got, he drowned after the game. They won 2-1. And I think after the celebration something went wrong there. But the family is not looking much on the whole issue. We are broken beyond measure and saddened by this. But we are comforted by Minister Mthethwa as they assist us in getting his mortal remains back as soon as possible.”