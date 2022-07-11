The family of 26-year-old student doctor, Mthunzi Zwane is still reeling after the discovery of his lifeless body in a river in Elukwatini near Badplaas in Mpumalanga.

Zwane went missing on Saturday after returning from Free State where he was doing his practicals at a hospital. To date, two suspects have been arrested for his murder.

Mthunzi’s lifeless body was found with multiple stab wounds. His sister says they had high hopes.

“I am shaking right now, I am not fine at all, the film of that day when we found the body comes back, I am the one who saw him lying in the water,” says Nqobile Zwane, sister.

This community is said to be a gangster’s paradise.

“We have been crying out to the provincial government asking to be assisted with all sorts of crimes, the drugs and the gangs. This is the problem in our community. It is out of control,” says Wayne Mashele, community leader.

Deputy Minister of Transport, a resident in Elukwatini came to support the family at the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrates court. She says this murder is a setback for the community.

“We are very saddened by this incident that happened here. As a community we were expecting him to come back and serve his community,” says Sindisiwe Chikunga, Deputy Minister of Transport.

The family hopes the police will do enough to bring all those involved to book.