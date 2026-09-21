Family mourns Limpopo woman found dead in Kempton Park

The family of Vutomi Mathebula, a 28-year-old woman from Limpopo whose body was found in Kempton Park in the Gauteng, says they are devastated.

Mathebula’s decomposed body was found among those found dumped in the area.

She was reported missing in March, and her family received calls demanding a ransom. She was from Homu 14-A section in Giyani. Her mother, Emma Mathebula says her daughter was a friendly person.

“Vutomi was a good person. She was always smiling, and respectful. She was supportive and took care of her child. She was disciplined.”

The Mathebula family spokesperson, Tiyiselani Maringa, says her memorial service will be held on Wednesday, and she will be laid to rest on Thursday at Homu 14-A in Giyani.

“Preparations are underway, we are asking for donations with food items for the funeral. We are expecting a huge number of people to attend the burial.”

VIDEO | Vutomi Mathebula’s family says it is grateful to have found her remains:

-Report by Avhapfani Munyai