Police in Limpopo are investigating a murder case following the killing of a 23 year old University of Limpopo final year medical student.

They have also launched an inquest into the death of the suspected killer. Police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo, says Mandy Makola’s body was found in an abandoned car, with multiple stab wounds, outside Lebowakgomo. Police suspect that she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend. Makola’s boyfriend was found dead the next day, from an apparent suicide.

The lifeless body of Mandy Makola was found abandoned in a car along the R37 road at Ga-Mphahalele village, outside Lebowakgomo. Mandy was stabbed multiple times with a knife, allegedly by her boyfriend.

It is alleged that Makola wanted to end the relationship, and her attempts led to the killing. Her body was discovered by a herdsman, who alerted the police. The police searched the area and later found a man’s body hanging from a tree.

Police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo says, “The Police in Lebowakgomo have opened cases of murder and inquest after the body of a young woman was found inside a motor vehicle with multiple stab wounds along the R37 road next to Mashite cross on Monday night. The next day the body of a man believed to be responsible for the murder of this woman was found hanging from the tree in the bushes next to Mashite. The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, but GBVF cannot be ruled out.”

Mandy’s father, Paul Makola says the family is struggling to come to terms with her death.

“The death of Mandy has affected me a lot because we were expecting a lot from her she had a bright future as an aspiring doctor, I was hoping for her to be a light to her other siblings,” added Mandy’s father.

President of the SRC at the University of Limpopo, Justice Managa says, “We lost a doctor a well qualified doctor but as the leadership of the University of Limpopo, we send our condolences to the family. It is not easy for us to accept, as male students, we call on everyone to make sure that we protect our women.”

Video| Funeral of Mthunzi Wiseman Zwane under way in Elukwatini