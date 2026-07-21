Family left shaken after alleged rapist tries to contact victim

WARNING: This story contains graphic content

A Soweto family has been left shaken after a 27-year-old primary school teacher, who was arrested for allegedly raping their 12-year-old daughter, managed to video-call the victim from behind bars last week.

The teacher was arrested in May on the premises of the Karabo Primary School after a video of him sexually abusing the minor sparked widespread outrage.

He has since appeared in the Protea Magistrates’ Court on charges of sexual grooming and statutory rape.

Meanwhile, the case against him continues to build, with four additional young victims coming forward since his arrest.

For one Soweto family, the sacred trust between teacher and pupil was shattered following allegations that the teacher sexually abused their 12-year-old daughter.

The uncle, who chose to be anonymous to preserve the identity of his niece, says, “The school principal showed me a video circulating of my niece, where she was dancing and kissing the teacher. The teacher was arrested at the school after the principal opened a case. When I questioned my niece about what happened, she told me the teacher always wanted her to visit him. She said they met at a park in Zola, where he penetrated her.”

The family’s distress deepened last week after the teacher reportedly managed to contact the child via video call directly from prison.

The father who also chose to be anonymous, due to safety concerns also weighed in.

“He texted my daughter on Whatsapp and then tried to video-call her. I found my child crying, and she told me the teacher had called. I took the phone and responded, pretending to be her. When he video-called again, I saw that it was indeed (the teacher), and I quickly took a screenshot.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education Department has extended its deepest sympathy and continued support to the learner, the learner’s family and the entire school community during this difficult time.

Spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana says, “Schools are sacred spaces and the protection of learners is a shared societal responsibility, working with government. Sexual predators, such as paedophiles and other barbarous acts, do not belong in our schools or anywhere in our society. Maximum sentences must be imposed on anyone found guilty of such heinous crimes.”

The family says they no longer feel comfortable sending their daughter back to the school and are pleading for justice to prevail. – Reporting by Puseletso Mokoena.