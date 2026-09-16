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Family identify 8th woman found dead in KwaThema

  • Eighth KwaThema victim identified as Dineo Motapane
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @SAPoliceService
Pearl Magubane

Police have confirmed the identity of the eighth woman whose body was discovered in KwaThema, in Springs, in the East Rand. She has been identified as 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane.

Her family positively identified her body at the Springs Mortuary on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, Motapane was last seen alive on Sunday.

Her family had not yet reported her missing when her body was discovered on the side of the road in KwaThema.

Motapane’s death comes as police intensify investigations into the deaths of eight women whose bodies have been discovered in different parts of Ekurhuleni, since July.

Acting National Police Commissioner of Police Puleng Dimpane has sent her condolences to the Motapane family and says a multidisciplinary team of investigators and specialists is working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding each death.

Police say their priority is to identify those responsible and bring the perpetrators to justice, as the investigation into the deaths continues.

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