Family, friends pay tribute to late retired Judge Mokgoro

Family, friends and colleagues in the law fraternity came to pay tribute to the late retired Constitutional Judge Yvonne Mokgoro. Mokgoro passed away on May 9 at the age of 73, following a car accident in April last year.

Her memorial service was held at St Boniface in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, where she matriculated.

Mokgoro has been described as a legal giant.

Mourners filled St Boniface Church and celebrated a life well lived. Those who worked with Mokgoro say her impressive contribution to the legal fraternity will never be forgotten.

“Judge Mokgoro was dedicated to her task. She displayed great pride in the succession of the Sol Plaatje University. She was a true champion; she leaves a void in our profession and in our lives. We will remember her dedication. Gratitude continues to fill our hearts. Thank you for the time we shared. Rest in peace. You were a beacon of hope to all of us. We will miss you,” says Judge Violet Phatsoane, Sol Plaatje Univeristy Council Chair.

Those who attended high school with Judge Mokgoro, reminisced about the past and say crossing paths with Jugde Mokgoro was the best gift.

Mokgoro has been described as a vibrant person who cared about her community.

“Her contribution to her community and this school has been immense. Her choice of her career was of the belief that Apartheid was a lie. She believed so much in ploughing back. Mokgoro was really a dynamite in small package,” says Isaac Moyo, St Bonafice alumni.

Sol Plaatje Municipality mayor says Mokgoro will be remembered for touching lives.

“We have lost a proud Kimberlite who inspired many. Her simplicity captured the hearts of many. We will always make sure her contribution will never be forgotten. We are indebted to her,” says Kagisho Sonyoni, Sol Plaatje municipality mayor.

Those who attended the memorial say they hope Mokgoro’s legacy will live on to inspire many people.

Judge Mokgoro will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Thursday.

