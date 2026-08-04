Family, friends pay last respects to Nothabo Tshuma and daughters

Family and friends have gathered in Bulawayo in Zimbabwe to pay their last respects to Nothabo Tshuma and her two daughters,who were found murdered in Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom (UK) last month.

The bodies arrived on Monday night after their repatriation was delayed at the weekend.

The deceased have been described as loving and caring people. They will be buried at Old Luveve cemetery in Bulawayo.

Nothabo’s cousin, Thembie Magonya, says she still cannot believe that she is burying people she loved.

“I really still don’t believe it. The past two years have been a gift; I saw her the last week before she was found. It was a gift I will treasure my whole life.

Video | Funeral for slain Tshuma family:

