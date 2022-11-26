Night Club sensation and business owner, Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka, has been laid to rest in his home village of Ga-Masemola, Sekhukhune in Limpopo.

Speaking at his funeral, Sefoka’s brother and business partners noted how he had become paranoid after three shootings. One of the shootings took place outside one of his night clubs, Top Notch. DJ Sumbody and a bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Sandton in the early hours of Sunday, last week.

Hundreds of mourners paid their final respects to Oupa Sefoka, fondly known as Mayor of Pretoria by his fellow disc jockeys. Music commonly played at night clubs was played at the ceremony as they said farewell to him. The acclaimed musician and businessman was known for his hits “Ayepyep” and “Monate Mpolaye”.

He also owned several night clubs in Gauteng.

Sefoka was born in Pretoria, but his family’s origins from Ga-Masemola in Sekhukhune. His brother, Koketso Sefoka, has commended bodyguards for putting their lives in danger to protect DJ Sumbody during previous attempts to kill him.

“Walter Mokoena thank you very much, you fought a good fight. You put your life on the line for my brother in all three attempts on his life. Those who took my brother’s life, you might have taken his life but his quality and legacy has won, and I will fight for that – I’m my brother keeper,” said the brother of the late DJ Sumbody.

The DJ’s friend, Tshepi Ranamane, says he was a humble person, but he was killed like a gangster. Ranamane laments that the manner in which Sefoka was gunned down led people to spread misleading information that he was a drug dealer.

“He was humble, respectful – the guy would not even hurt a fly. The way they brutally shot him, it was as if he was some kind of gangster, that’s why now there is conspiracy that suggest that he was a gangster or drug dealer. I’m so sorry guys, the guy was not of those things,” asserts Ranamane.

Friends and neighbours have described DJ Sumbody as a selfless person who supported others in the music industry. Some of the mourners say his death has deeply touched them.

“I have known DJ Sumbody from a very young age. I used to follow his music, his song called Monate Mpolaye is the one that made me love him, and his death really touched us deep down. I was a big friend of Sumbody, so now I lost very very much because were having some progress in life,” says one of the mourners at Sefako’s funeral.

DJ Sumbody laid to rest:

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander-in-Chief, Julius Malema, says police must put more effort in finding Sefoka’s killers.

“Why Bheki Cele? Until today Premier has not declared 72 hours to find the killers of DJ Sumbody, because when you arrest the killers of DJ Sumbody you will inspire confidence. Without the arrest [we] will never find closure. We are not happy because we need a person of interest,” says Malema.

Sefoka’s second bodyguard was injured in the attack, and is in a critical condition in hospital.

DJ Sumbody’s Funeral Service 26 November 2022: