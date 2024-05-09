Family, friends and fans pay final respects to Dingaan Thobela

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hundreds of friends, fans and colleagues, along with members of the family gathered at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto to pay their final respects to legendary boxer Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela.

Arguably one of the most gifted boxers of his generation and a unifying symbol in the country, Thobela, a three-time world champion, passed away in Johannesburg last week, at age 57, after battling an unconfirmed illness.

Thobela’s illustrious career was marked by unprecedented achievements.

He won three world titles in three different divisions.

Video: Dingaan Thobela Funeral – ‘Most naturally talented fighter to ever come of SA’ : Mitchell

Thobela’s passing has been mourned by the boxing fraternity, with former boxer and friend Brian Mitchell, amongst those who paid tribute to him during the funeral service.

“It’s been an honour knowing Dingaan Thobela, he has been a friend of mine since the 80s. He was a young man came to my gym at 20 years-old with his great trainer Norman Hlabane. I was world champion at the time, and we sparred together, and I said to Norman jeez this guy can fight and Dingaan went on to be a super star, three-time world champion WBA, WBO and WBC. It doesn’t get bigger than that. One of the most naturally talented fighters to ever come out of SA, from Soweto right here,” says Mitchell.

Video: Dingaan Thobela Funeral – Mourners celebrate the life of ‘The Rose of Soweto’

After completing high school, Thobela attended the Soweto Teaching College, but soon discovered his passion for boxing.

“Funny enough for those who don’t know, Dingaan Thobela studied to become a teacher at the Soweto College and then he became a professional boxer after completing his amateur activities. He rose from being a WBO champion to a WBA champion and to be a WBC champion and I must say he is the only boxer in SA to have had three authentic world championships,” says Dr Peter Ngatane, Former Boxing SA Chairman.

Outside the ring, The Rose of Soweto was described as a philanthropist, with a big heart. And after his career, he remained involved in his community through various projects.

“As Dingaan Thobela was a father, he was The Rose of Soweto to his friends, supporters and boxing fraternity. Thank you for shaping him into a man we can all love and celebrate,” says his son Dingaan Thobela Junior.

Thobela was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, siblings, 14 children and nine grandchildren.