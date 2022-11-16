A memorial service for radio and television broadcaster Pearl Shongwe will be held on Wednesday at the SABC head offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

Colleagues, friends, and family will gather at the SABC’s M1 studio for Shongwe’s memorial scheduled to start at midday.

🕊🕊 Pearl Shongwe Memorial Date: 16 Nov

Venue: SABC M1 Studios

Time: 12:00 Live streaming details will be shared accordingly. pic.twitter.com/iXP7vltPXH — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) November 15, 2022

Shongwe died in her sleep in her apartment, in the north of Johannesburg, last week.

The Metro FM newsreader also presented sport on SABC’s 404 news channel and Morning Live on weekends.

It’s been a week of condolences pouring in while colleagues took to the airwaves to go down memory lane and pay tribute to Shongwe the best way they know how.

A much-loved face on SABC 2, Shongwe was also a finalist in the Miss Soweto pageant in 2011.

With a broadcasting career that started in 2010, Shongwe moved from news anchoring to sport presenting with ease.

Her funeral service will be held in Diepkloof, Soweto on Saturday.

During Sunday’s edition of Media & Society on the SABC News Channel, colleagues paid their heartwarming tributes to Shongwe: