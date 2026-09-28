Family believe suspect in Thembisa woman’s murder known to them

The family of the 23-year-old woman who was killed in Thembisa, in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning, says they believe that the suspect is known to them. The woman was reportedly on her way to work just before 6am when she was shot and killed.

DEVELOPING | The family of the 23-year-old woman killed in Thembisa says they are shocked by her death and do not believe the incident was linked to a robbery. pic.twitter.com/qQJsnB2nNh — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 28, 2026

Gauteng police say preliminary investigations have not established any link between this incident and the recent cases involving the bodies of 11 other women found in Ekurhuleni since July.

The uncle of the woman who was killed says the information they have gathered suggests that the brutal incident was not a robbery.

“According to our lead, this is not a robbery because we have been tracking everything including phone records. She had problems with her partner and she came back home because they used to stay together, when we followed up and went to the place this man is lives in, we found that he is not around and we later went back with the police and we did not find any of his belongings.”

VIDEO | Thembisa Murder | 23-year-old woman shot and killed during alleged robbery