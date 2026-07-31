Family and friends honour Nothabo Tshuma and daughters in UK

Family, friends and colleagues held a memorial service for Nothabo Tshuma and her two daughters Natalie and Nala in Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom (UK).

The three were found dead at their home in Bedfordshire earlier this month.

The deceased woman’s husband, Ndodana Tshuma, was arrested in Johannesburg and is facing charge related to possession of an illegal firearm and is also wanted in connection with the alleged killing of his wife and their daughters, aged 15 and five before he fled the UK.

VIDEO | Ndodana Tshuma’s appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court:

Their bodies are expected to arrive in Zimbabwe this weekend and their aunt, Gertrude Khumalo says it has been hard for the family following this tragic loss.

“It is really hard even to fathom their grief as they are waiting to receive these three beautiful souls by the weekend. It has been a long wait for them. It has been a difficult wait for them, and I have just been thinking that when they do arrive in Zimbabwe everybody will be relieved that they are finally home to be laid to rest.”

VIDEO | Nothabo Tshuma and her two daughters Natalie and Nala will be buried on Tuesday: