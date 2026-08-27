Families of Reiger Park shootings want answers

The families of the two women who were among the four people fatally shot in Reiger Park in Ekurhuleni earlier this month are desperate for answers.

Two SAPS anti-gang unit members were also shot and killed while responding to the incident.

Rolene Lessing and Jaydin Magerman were shot while parked in a vehicle on a street in the area.

Three young men have been arrested and charged with the murders.

Lessing’s cousin, Sharney Blackway and Magerman’s mother, Collette Landsberg, say they are not coping.

“As far as I am concerned, and as far as I know, they were innocent in this case. We don’t understand why and that is the frustrating part. It’s frustrating because Rolene left behind her six-year-old son,” says Blackway.

The families believe the deaths of their loved ones should not be in vain.

“What did she really do? And we don’t come from a gangsterism background. So, what could be your motive? So, yes I am angry,” says Landsberg.