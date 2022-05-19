The families of three mineworkers, who were trapped underground when part of the Lily Mine collapsed six years ago, have handed a memorandum to a representative of Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane after a peaceful march.

They have accused both the provincial and national governments of not doing enough to assist retrieve the remains of their loved ones.

In 2016, a sinkhole at the mine swallowed a container with the three workers reportedly inside.

Some former workers of the mine and some leaders of ActionSA also participated in the march.

Harry Mazibuko, who spoke on behalf of the families and the former workers says, “Our government is the one that is a regulator in the industry, that is number one. The Minister that who is responsible in this industry mentioned on national television that them as government they have nothing to do with the private sector.”

He says, “Last week, the same minister was having an Indaba telling the investors to invest in this good industry and when they do invest, when we are in this mess, they are nowhere to be found as government. Does it make sense? Those are the questions and do we even have government?”

Camp outside

Families of those who died in the Lily Mine disaster camped outside the mine near Barberton. They camped there for 1000 days in an attempt to force the government and Vantage Goldfields to return their loved ones’ bodies.

Former workers also called for the mine’s business rescue practitioner to be removed.

