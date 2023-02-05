The families of the three victims of the Lily Mine tragedy in Barberton, Mpumalanga, say neither government nor trade unions are willing to assist them.

Today marks the seventh anniversary of the incident in which Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyirenda were trapped when part of the mine collapsed and caved into the old underground mine.

The bereaved families and members of the public are still seeking answers to what happened on that fateful day.

Harry Mazibuko, spokesperson of the bereaved families, says: “All they need is for their loved ones to be found and we as employees, all we need is our outstanding money to be paid, so that we can go wherever we can. So that’s the situation.”

Meanwhile, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) President Joseph Mathunjwa has refuted Mazibuko’s allegation, saying they have done their part.

“AMCU has done what it was supposed to do. There is no one who does not know what is happening. There is no truth that people are not (aware) or the former workers are not abreast of what is happening. This matter is in court, and you know what the current ruling is. You can’t blame AMCU because people they are economic with the truth because they venture in politics at the expense of the pain of the workers.”