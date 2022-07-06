Families have read the obituaries of the deceased at the symbolic funeral of 21 young people that died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London, Eastern Cape, on June 26, 2022.

The youngest of the deceased was born in 2008 while the oldest was born in 2001. Only 19 empty coffins are at the symbolic funeral as two families will bury their children on Wednesday, while one was buried on Monday.

The bodies will then be released to families with most indicating that burials will be held between Thursday and Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the Eulogy at the funeral.

Enyobeni Tragedy Mass Funeral:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Forensic investigators are still examining the evidence that led to the deaths last month.

The procession will carry the 19 empty coffins of those young people who sadly passed away at the Enyobeni Tavern.

The family of the youngest victim of Enyobeni tragedy, Thembinkosi Silwane says they are struggling to cope with his death.

Family spokesperson Nontobeko Ngqandu says Thembinkosi’s mother is still disturbed.

“She is trying to cope with this situation whereas it’s not easy, it’s not easy really but she is trying. Even the family as a whole is not right at all for instance he has got a granny and the granny is sick about this thing,” says Ngqandu.

VIDEO: Enyobeni Tavern Tragedy – SABC News reporters update from various points in the Eastern Cape:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>