Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says some of the families of the Boksburg tanker explosion victims are considering a class action suit. Panyaza was giving an update on the incident earlier.

“Yesterday we were made aware officially so, that some of the affected families are considering or are taking steps to institute a class action suit. We really believe that this is within their right to pursue whatever means of recourse available to them within the legal system. This however, does not mean that government must not pursue to its logical conclusion,” Lesufi says.

He also announced that the death toll has risen to 40. The gas tanker, which was travelling from KwaZulu-Natal to Botswana, exploded after getting trapped under a low bridge on Christmas Eve.

Lesufi says the Gauteng government is saddened by the deaths.

“It leaves me numb that since that last update we gave you which was on Wednesday, 4th of January 2022, we have since lost three additional lives. This brings the number of the deceased from this terrible incident to 40, a number that saddens us, as we continue to work with the police to collate this information. Through the record of the police we can now account for every person that has passed on. We can also account for those that have been hospitalised. We can also further account for those that have been buried and those who are in the process of being buried.”

Lesufi sent his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones through the incident.

“There are no words to adequately convey words of condolences to the affected families that now have to deal with 2023, on matters that they did not foresee. It will take time for the wounds to heal. But we are ready as the Gauteng provincial government, together with all components of local government, Ekurhuleni to walk this painful journey with all the affected families and further assist whichever way we can. “

Below is the briefing: