At least 13 families have been left destitute after a storm caused havoc in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

The families’ homes have been damaged. They are hoping the authorities will speedily intervene.

Seventy-nine-year-old Maqhinebe Mamne says this is not the first time a storm has affected her.

“I had just arrived home from town. As I started cooking, I heard a young boy telling me to run, I asked why. I then saw the door coming in and tried to hold it. I saw the roofing all over the place, I don’t know how I will fix this. This is not the first time. No one helped me, I made plans and fixed it.”

Matatiele Mayor Sonwabile Mngenela says they have informed the district municipality.

“Thirteen houses were damaged, so we have discussed with the district municipality. We are going there now; we will then discuss and find mechanisms that we can use in terms of assisting. It’s quite a bad situation as we speak now.”

April 2022 floods

In April last year, heavy floods hit parts of the Eastern Cape, causing havoc and devastation.

Flood-affected residents in the Nyandeni Municipality in the Eastern Cape desperately urged government for assistance.

A number of houses collapsed and bridges were washed away.

