Five families in Bloemfontein, Free State, have lost their homes after they burned down, allegedly due to rolling blackouts. This comes as the country continues to grapple with an energy crisis.

One of the residents Maleke Pitso alleges that the fire started a couple of minutes after electricity was restored following rolling blackouts.

“Our leaders, I’m pleading with all of you, as I speak now, I heard that there are already six houses that have burnt from load shedding, the seventh one burned yesterday around 11, it burned down like mine. I’m pleading with all of you that we’re losing our houses.”

Another resident claims, “I must say it was a very difficult situation because not everybody would expect that their house would burn particularly because of load shedding.”