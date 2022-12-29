Fans of the late kwaito icon Mandla Maphumulo, better known as Mampintsha, have come in their numbers to attend his memorial service held at the eThekwini Community Church in the Durban CBD.

The artist’s memorial service is open to the public to give everyone a chance to pay their respects.

The 40-year-old Mamphintsha passed away in a hospital last weekend. He leaves behind his wife Babes Wodumo and a child. His fans say they will not only miss the icon for his music but also for his bubbly nature and carefree spirit.

“I will miss Mamphitsha for his band, his music, I was his biggest fan. I am not well since he left. I was also a dancer, his dance moves inspired me. I had a dream that one day I will be part of his dancers., says one fan. He was the kind of a person that was able to crack jokes and his jokes were healing. His dance moves. As a youth, we were really inspired by him. We looked up to him, we have lost a great icon”, a fan explains. “I will remember him for his bubbly nature. He had vibes and we will miss him”, another fan says.

VIDEO | Mampintsha’s memorial service

Thembinkosi Maphumulo, the father of the late musician, says he is still trying to come to terms with the death of his son. Addressing mourners, celebrities and dignitaries at Mampintsha’s memorial service in Durban, Maphumulo says he’d hoped that his son would recover.

“It pains me even now thinking about how my son died. He was not sick for a long time, we had hoped that he will recover. shortly after being admitted he died. I am hurt. But what makes me so happy is that he promised me that he still loves God.”

Meanwhile, Mbongeni Simelane, the father of Mampintsha’s wife, Babes Wodumo, says although their marriage was not perfect, he will forever be grateful to Mampintsha for successfully grooming his daughter into the music industry.

“Sometimes they would argue a lot and most of the time I would intervene, the next thing they kiss and make up, and I am left wondering. They were meant for each other and it is only death that has separated them. Babe was introduced to this music industry by Mampintsha. I will never forget him because he groomed my daughter until she became so successful.”

Babes Wodumo at Mampintsha’s Memorial service:

Big Nuz legacy

The only surviving member of the Kwaito group Big Nuz – Mzi Mkhwanazi – popularly known as “Danger” – says it is very painful to lose group members. He promises to keep the group’s legacy alive following the death of Mandla Maphumulo. Big Nuz originally comprised the late Sibusiso Khomo known as R-Mashesha, Mampintsha and Danger. Danger says he will forever honour the late group members.

“It is painful that my fellow group members are all gone. First, it was R Mashesha. Now it Mapintsha. I’m still in shock. I also want to thank my fellow musicians for their support. But I want to say that Big Nuz’s legacy will live on, it belongs to the fans.”

