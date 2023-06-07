Independent political analyst Precious Lugayeni says the failure by the eThekwini Municipality to remove incarcerated ANC councillor Muzimuni Ngiba is an embarrassment to the council and the party itself.

Ngiba has been receiving his monthly salary of R45 000 since his arrested for murder in May last year.

eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose has confirmed that he has written to the provincial MEC for Cooperative Governance recommending Ngiba’s removal from council.

Lugayeni says the speaker should have acted soon after Ngiba was arrested.

“The onus is on the speaker of the council because he may be an ANC member, but once you are a councillor, the speaker is responsible. If a member does not come to council for three meetings, the speaker should find out why. And then also it may mean they did not want to have a by-election somewhere, but we don’t know. But all that I am saying is that it does not look good and it is a waste of taxpayers money because the party can play a role but the speaker has a responsibility to report or to take action about that person.”

