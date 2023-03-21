President Cyril Ramaphosa says failure to provide adequate services consistently is a human rights issue.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the main Human Rights Day commemoration, which is taking place at De Aar stadium, in the Northern Cape.

He says his administration is working to improve the functioning of local government.

“Through changes to legislation and support programmes, we are working to improve the capacity of public representatives and officials and direct more resources towards maintaining and upgrading local infrastructure.”

Ramaphosa says that around two million indigent households receive free basic water, free basic electricity, and free solid waste removal.

“Despite this progress, there are still many people who do not have access to all of these services. Many people live in informal settlements without adequate housing, water or sanitation.”

VIDEO| Ramaphosa tells people here that he’s aware that in some municipalities, officials are stealing money and not providing services. He says everyone who steals public money will be arrested. #HumanRightsDay #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/KLah9V1n4S — Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) March 21, 2023

