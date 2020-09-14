Saphetha says in the meantime discussions will take place between the office of the President, ministers of various departments and the ANC national leadership.

“The reasons why we supported the ANC, we thought that as the liberation movement it will produce a government that listens to its people especially workers who produce the economy of this country. So, we will go to the ANC and say one of your downfalls is to ignore and disregard the workers of this country and it won’t be easy to convince our members again for their support.”