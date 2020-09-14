The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says the government’s failure to meet their demands for salary increases for public servants and improved working conditions might affect the union’s relationship with the ruling ANC.
At a media briefing in Cape Town, the union’s General-Secretary Zola Saphetha says Nehawu will continue with lunch hour demonstrations ahead of the planned nationwide strike in both the public and private sectors.

The union says as frontline workers, members in the healthcare sector do not have adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

They are also demonstrating against the corruption allegations with regard to COVID-19 funds and contracts.

Nehawu briefing on programme of action to protect workers from COVID-19: 

Saphetha says in the meantime discussions will take place between the office of the President, ministers of various departments and the ANC national leadership.

“The reasons why we supported the ANC, we thought that as the liberation movement it will produce a government that listens to its people especially workers who produce the economy of this country. So, we will go to the ANC and say one of your downfalls is to ignore and disregard the workers of this country and it won’t be easy to convince our members again for their support.”

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu responds to Nehawu strike threat: 