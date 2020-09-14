The union says as frontline workers, members in the healthcare sector do not have adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
They are also demonstrating against the corruption allegations with regard to COVID-19 funds and contracts.
Saphetha says in the meantime discussions will take place between the office of the President, ministers of various departments and the ANC national leadership.
“The reasons why we supported the ANC, we thought that as the liberation movement it will produce a government that listens to its people especially workers who produce the economy of this country. So, we will go to the ANC and say one of your downfalls is to ignore and disregard the workers of this country and it won’t be easy to convince our members again for their support.”
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union says it will continue with lunch hour pickets as it prepares…
