Fadiel Adams subpoenaed to testify at Madlanga Commission

National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams has been subpoenaed by the Madlanga Commission, and is expected to testify before the inquiry on Tuesday morning.

Adams has been implicated at the commission in relation to the Section 27 affidavit that subsequently led to the arrest of seven Crime Intelligence officials.

He is likely to be asked to answer questions about confidential intelligence documents that were allegedly slipped under his office door.

The Madlanga Commission is set to continue its investigation into matters relating to the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Adams is expected to answer questions about how the Section 27 referral came about.

Evidence before the Commission indicates that IDAC investigator Dylan Perumal allegedly solicited the referral from Adams.

Former IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson has, however, conceded that the manner in which the affidavit may have been solicited from Adams raises legal questions.

Meanwhile, Parliament suspended Adams in accordance with the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

Last week, the Impeachment Committee was informed that Adams had been suspended. His suspension runs until towards the end of the month.

Madlanga Commission | Proceedings to resume on Tuesday