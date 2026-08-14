Fadiel Adams to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court

National Coloured Congress leader and member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams, is due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court again on Friday.

Adams is facing three charges of fraud and two of defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly visited and interviewed two accused in separate cases in prison while the trials were underway.

The two court cases stem from investigations by the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team.

Adams was arrested in May and later granted a 10-thousand-rand bail, with strict conditions.

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