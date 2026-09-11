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Fadiel Adams to appear in Pinetown Regional Court

  • National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @ParliamentofRSA
Dries Liebenberg

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams is expected to make his first appearance in the Pinetown Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. His case was transferred from the Magistrates’ Court to the Regional Court a month ago.

The Member of Parliament was arrested in Cape Town in May in connection with charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Adams allegedly visited detainees in Durban’s Westville prison.

The detainees were accused in court cases that the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) was investigating.

VIDEO | Fadiel Adams case postponed to September:

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