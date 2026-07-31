NCC leader Fadiel Adams to appear before Madlanga Commission

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 11 August.

This has been confirmed by commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels.

Adams is expected to answer questions relating to the Section 27 affidavit that was used in the investigation into senior Crime Intelligence officials.

Michaels says: “I can now confirm that he will indeed appear before the commission on the 11th of August, which is next Tuesday, not the coming Tuesday, the next Tuesday.”

Last week, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson was questioned about her unit’s handling of a Section 27 affidavit obtained from Adams.

Johnson struggling to explain the conduct of senior investigator Dylan Perumal in securing the affidavit.

Evidence has revealed that Adams’ Section 27 affidavit named only three senior police officials to be investigated for fraud and corruption, while a subsequent Section 28 document submitted to the prosecutor contained an additional eight names allegedly traced to Perumal.

Madlanga Commission | Media briefing