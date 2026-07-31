Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

NCC leader Fadiel Adams to appear before Madlanga Commission

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams at Parliament’s Adhoc Committee.
  • National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams at Parliament’s Adhoc Committee.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@JustSecuCluster
SABC News

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 11 August.

This has been confirmed by commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels.

Adams is expected to answer questions relating to the Section 27 affidavit that was used in the investigation into senior Crime Intelligence officials.

Michaels says: “I can now confirm that he will indeed appear before the commission on the 11th of August, which is next Tuesday, not the coming Tuesday, the next Tuesday.”

Last week, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson was questioned about her unit’s handling of a Section 27 affidavit obtained from Adams.

Johnson struggling to explain the conduct of senior investigator Dylan Perumal in securing the affidavit.

Evidence has revealed that Adams’ Section 27 affidavit named only three senior police officials to be investigated for fraud and corruption, while a subsequent Section 28 document submitted to the prosecutor contained an additional eight names allegedly traced to Perumal.

Madlanga Commission | Media briefing

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News