Fadiel Adams critisises authorities claiming arrest without warning

National Coloured Congress leader and Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has criticised authorities for arresting him before taking what he says should have been a warning statement, while also claiming he has submitted evidence to the Madlanga Commission pointing to broader concerns involving Parliament and the handling of his case.

He further alleges that Parliament has not been truthful about whether technicians accessed his laptop, saying emails and other documents support his claims.

Despite the allegations, Adams says he will leave the commission to assess the evidence and remains focused on complying with his bail conditions and appearing before court in good faith.

WATCH | NCC leader and MP Fadiel Adams says he does not understand why he was arrested instead of being asked to provide a warning statement, adding that Parliament has no reason to intervene in the matter. pic.twitter.com/0jp4nh5Qj6 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 14, 2026

Adams says, “Let me put it to you like this. Parliament is lying. I’ve got the evidence on my phone. I sent the evidence to ENCA’s editors yesterday. The paper trail is there about our emails to the speaker. Every one of the technicians can be asked, off the record, on the record, if they worked on my laptop. I’m sure every one of them is going to say yes, they have. So, I have no idea why parliament is getting involved in all of this. And Parliament itself said it. They don’t normally get involved. So maybe they must explain to you why they got involved.”

He further says, “Remember, the business of parliament is to ensure that parliament’s hands are at all times clean. It’s not. And if we believe the submissions to the Gauteng High Court, apparently a minister has been meddling in his affairs. Now, Parliament has not responded to that. But Parliament can jump up and say, no, no, no, there’s nothing wrong with his laptop. So, for me it’s confusing. It’s clear that this thing is deeper than we thought. It runs high, probably, possibly to the highest office in the land. It looks like it’s going that way”.

“But look, I’m not here to do Madlanga’s job. We’ve got three very competent justices sitting on that bench. I’m just going to present evidence to them. But for today, I’m here to smile at the judge, to show the judge that I act in good faith, that I’m not in breach of my bail conditions. And that’s about it. The funny thing is that I have been ordered by the court to inform the people who lied to a magistrate to obtain a warrant for me. I’ve got to report to those people as to my movements daily. That’s what I find weird,” he says.

Video | Fadiel Adams expected back in Pinetown court – Ayanda Mhlongo reports