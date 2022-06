The reigning champion Fabio Quartararo romped to a victory at the Catalunya MotoGP World Championship in Spain on Sunday.

South African Brad Binder finished eighth, while his younger brother Darryn Binder finished twelfth in the ninth race of the season.

The Frenchman Fabio Quartararo clinched his second win of the season to increase his title lead to 147 points.

Espargaro is second in the driver’s championship with 125 points, while Estea Bastianini is third with 94 points.