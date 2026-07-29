F1 opts against second Vegas race if Qatar, Saudi Arabia are moved

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held November 21, with races in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6 scheduled to follow to end the season. A proposal for consecutive events in Las Vegas, should the races in the Middle East need to be relocated, was nixed.

Instead, those races would be held at a yet-to-be-determined location in Europe if they are moved, F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali told reporters on Wednesday.

Imola in Italy is a likely candidate to host one of the races, The Athletic reported.

Domenicali said a decision on moving the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races will not be made until mid-September.

The planned April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were called off on March 14, leaving a large gap in the 2026 schedule. F1 had a five-week gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3 because of military action in the Middle East.

Last week, it was announced that F1 will hold a race at Malaysia in October to replace the Bahrain race.

“I can guarantee that we will not do any other race in the U.S.,” said Domenicali, who noted the difficulty of competing against the NFL for attention from American sports fans in the late fall.