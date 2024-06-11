F State legislature’s first sitting on Friday, election of Premier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first sitting of the seventh Free State provincial legislature will be on Friday. It remains to be seen who will take the reigns as premier of the province.

Three Premier candidate names from the African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Executive Committee have been submitted to the party’s National Executive Committee for consideration.

Two more political parties the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) and the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party will also have representatives at the legislature.

The ANC has lost three seats in the provincial legislature, they received 51.87% of votes in the general elections.

That has made a room for ACT and MK which gained one sit each.

The ANC Provincial Chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana, Deputy Secretary Dibolelo Mance and the Women’s League’s Treasurer General Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae have been nominated for the province’s premier position.

