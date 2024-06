Reading Time: < 1 minute

The swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed members of the Free State executive council is set to happen later today in Bloemfontein.

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae announced the appointments of the nine member provincial cabinet on Thursday this week.

Judge President of the Free State division of the High Court – Judge CJ Musi will officiate the ceremony.

7th Parliament | Newly-elected Free State Premier aims to deal with corruption