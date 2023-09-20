F State ANCYL spokesperson steps aside amid finalisation of GBV case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) spokesperson in the Free State Phiwe Mathe has stepped aside from his duties as provincial executive committee member and as spokesperson pending the finalisation of the case of common assault.

Mathe is charged with assaulting the mother of his child.

He appeared in court on the 24th of May and was released on R500 bail.

Mathe wrote a voluntary step aside letter to the League’s Provincial Secretary, Mayibuye Bangani. In the letter, Mathe has indicated that he has also referred the matter to the Integrity Commission for recommendations to the ANC PEC in the province.

Bangani explains, “The ANCYL is very firm on the issue of Gender-Based Violence especially assaulting women. We know that there are many killings of women that are happening currently in the country and especially in the Free State province. We have then advised comrade Phiwe to look into this matter, save the integrity of the organisation and protect his image since he is one of the quality leaders that we have in the province. So, he has resigned and stepped aside immediately from his responsibilities as the spokesperson and as PEC member of the ANCYL.”