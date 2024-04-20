Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife starts immediate programme to dehorn rhinos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife says they have started an immediate programme to dehorn hundreds of rhinos in the province to stop the widespread rhino poaching.

This as KZN recorded a high number of rhino poaching cases, with 325 rhinos killed in the past year alone.

Spokesperson of the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Musa Mntambo says the state of poaching in the province has been very rife, with 109 rhinos killed since the beginning of this year.

He says the dehorning process will not have any significant impact on the rhinos.

“There is no impact, I was lucky last week that I was part of the dehorning team so I could see what happens to the rhinos. Once the rhino has been sedated, immediately when it wakes up it starts eating, it doesn’t even show any sign maybe let’s say something has been done on this rhino.”

“In terms of its development there is nothing that happens to it, it’s still the same rhino as before it was dehorned. In terms of impact now with the people who are coming to our park to see, they want to see a rhino with a horn, I mean to see a rhino without a horn is not a good sign, but we found ourselves having to do it this time around,” adds Mntambo.

