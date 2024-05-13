Extradition proceedings in AKA, Tibz murders resume on Tuesday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The extradition application of two men accused of killing rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, is expected to resume at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in eSwatini on Tuesday.

The two, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, are wanted in the country for the murders of Forbes and Motsoane, and two others committed in KwaZulu-Natal last year.

They are facing four counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, among others.

The defence has indicated that they intend to oppose the application filed by the South African government.

“Mastermind still out there”

In April, AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, said he is not convinced that the mastermind is among those who have been arrested.

“I feel confident, I feel that a lot of work has been done by the team to be able to oppose bail. I think the fact that there was R800 000 that was paid for this supports the view that there are some serious resources put to work to make this happen. I still do not believe what would be the motive of this particular organiser to kill my son Kiernan. I believe that the mastermind is still out there,” said Forbes.

