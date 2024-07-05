Extradition bid in AKA murder case back in Eswatini court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The extradition application for the Ndimande siblings arrested in Eswatini for the murder of the South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane is expected to proceed in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court today.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in a house they were renting in Mbabane early this year.

The two brothers have been linked to the murders of Forbes and Motsoane outside the Wish restaurant in Durban last year in February; and two others in separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.

The pair is facing six charges including four counts of murder, one attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

A few months ago, they informed the court through their lawyer that they intended to oppose the application.

The defence has also requested to be provided with the content of the murder case docket.

VIDEO | AKA & Tibz Murder -two suspects arrested in Eswatini: