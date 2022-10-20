With the approaching Qatar FIFA World Cup, export orders of related products, such as TV satellite dishes and lunch boxes, have reached a peak amount in Ningbo City, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

In Cixi City, under Ningbo, a company that produces food-grade aluminum lunch boxes, aluminum foil, and other products is busy making the last batch of products ordered from Qatar. This year, the company’s orders for aluminum products being exported to Qatar increased to 1 500 tons.

“Lunch boxes like this one are very popular in the Middle East. People can put food and meat in it, which is very convenient to put in the oven,” said Li Lianjie, sales manager of the aluminum company.

At a lighting company in Cixi City, workers are pushing their schedule by working overtime. The company plans to export 15 000 LED lamps, which will be used in the stadiums for the World Cup.

“The biggest feature of this LED product is that it has an anti-glare function. The function means that ordinary people’s eyes will not feel uncomfortable when staring at it, and it works for TV broadcasts as well,” said Zhang Ruyi, sales manager of the lighting company.

According to recent statistics, the total value of goods exported from Cixi to Qatar last year was about 17 million US dollars, and the number has already exceeded 19 million US dollars in the first three quarters of this year.

In addition to direct exports to Middle East countries such as Qatar, the export of other products related to World Cup events has also grown rapidly.

At an electromechanical manufacturing company in Ninghai County, under Ningbo, workers are rushing to produce one million sets of satellite reception equipment.

Due to the strong demand to watch the World Cup, the total number of corporate orders this year increased by 40 percent compared with the same period last year.

“The assembly line has been increased from the original 250-meter automated assembly line to a 720-meter automated assembly line. Our production capacity has also increased by two-thirds compared to before,” said Ge Chaofeng, deputy general manager of the electromechanical manufacturing company.

This year, the opening match of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled for November 21 in Qatar.