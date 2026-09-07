Expo hears that skills shortages threaten share of minerals boom

The local mining industry could miss out on the critical minerals boom as skill shortages constrain growth prospects.

The global shift towards electrification and clean energy is increasing the strategic importance of minerals such as copper.

Industry players at the five-day Electra Mining Expo say the country needs to urgently address this challenge to capitalise on growing demand for critical minerals.

President of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Gary Lane, “In South Africa, we’ve got to respond to that increase in demand and we have a major constraint currently, which is actually a global constraint. We have a skills and capability shortage developing in this country. Not graduates coming out of university, but skilled, capable professionals that are able to deliver on our mining ambitions in the country.”