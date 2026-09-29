Explosion at substation in Tshwane causes power outages

An explosion at the Waltloo Substation in Tshwane has triggered a power interruption across parts of the City, affecting supply to several primary substations and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

City of Tshwane says Emergency Services are battling a fire at the substation.

The City’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says technicians have been dispatched to assess the damage and determine the repairs needed to restore power.

“The City will confirm the exact areas and an estimated restoration time as soon as the assessment is complete. Please stay clear of electrical infrastructure, treat all power lines as live and keep appliances unplugged until supply is safely restored. The City apologises for the inconvenience and will provide further updates.”

#PowerAlert⚡⚠️ 132kV tripped at Njala Infeed Sub due to an explosion at Watloo Sub. The following Primary Supply Stations are off: – Watloo

– Wingate

– Heartherly

– Mooikloof

– Wapadrand

– CSIR

– Scientia

– Highlands

– Willows

– Lynnwood

– Villerria Team is attending. — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) September 29, 2026

Emergency Services swift response to the Fire at Watloo Substation pic.twitter.com/wPdvmT7ELH — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) September 29, 2026

-Report by Musa Mhlongo