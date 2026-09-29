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Explosion at substation in Tshwane causes power outages

Outside the Watloo Substation in Tshwane.
  • Outside the Watloo Substation in Tshwane.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@ActionSATshwane
SABC

An explosion at the Waltloo Substation in Tshwane has triggered a power interruption across parts of the City, affecting supply to several primary substations and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

City of Tshwane says Emergency Services are battling a fire at the substation.

The City’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says technicians have been dispatched to assess the damage and determine the repairs needed to restore power.

“The City will confirm the exact areas and an estimated restoration time as soon as the assessment is complete. Please stay clear of electrical infrastructure, treat all power lines as live and keep appliances unplugged until supply is safely restored. The City apologises for the inconvenience and will provide further updates.”

 

 

-Report by Musa Mhlongo 

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