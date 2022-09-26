Political analyst Angelo Fick says an explanation by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala game farm saga is long-overdue, as South Africans deserve to know the truth.

In June, Ramaphosa was accused by the former spy boss Arthur Fraser of covering up the theft in 2020 of foreign exchange at the farm.

The money was said to be hidden inside furniture at the residence.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and has said he’s cooperating with investigators.

Fick says there are many questions surrounding the saga.

“So, whether or not the president ends up with criminal charges or the sanction by the parliamentary process, that remains to be seen. What certainly is absolutely necessary is that Mr. Ramaphosa should have had an explanation already on the very day that Arthur Fraser walked into the police station to lay those charges. He should not have delayed the process, he should have been very clear and so this idea that we should wait until crime charges to make a decision doesn’t go down well with the citizenry that is tired of waiting. The ANC leadership is comprised of individuals who are either implicated or complicit with the very issues the party says it wishes to rid the country of.”

Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm I Political parties to debate if the ad-hoc committee should probe saga:

President Ramaphosa will be back in the National Assembly on Thursday to answer questions about the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

This is one of the highlights of the parliamentary programme for the week.

President Ramaphosa will cover questions on Phala Phala that he did not get to answer during his last Question and Answer session in parliament, a month ago.

Opposition parties expressed disappointment that he didn’t return sooner.

Questions around the theft and alleged cover-up have caused commotion in parliament, with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs being removed from the House.

It is expected that Ramaphosa will physically attend the meeting this week.

He will also answer questions on issues around the implementations of the Zondo commission’s findings.

Besides the presidential question time, a variety of portfolio committees will also meet.

Among others, the Home Affairs committee to discuss snaking queues and continuous network problems at the department’s offices.

President Ramaphosa says he’s willing to be fully accountable for the Phala Phala farm theft: