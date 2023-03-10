In February, South Africa was added to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “greylist,” meaning the country comes under greater monitoring for actions against money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

The FATF cited state capture, money laundering risks, law enforcement and judicial capacity as some of the key areas needing attention.

At his Question-and-Answer session in the National Assembly this Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the country’s greylisting, expressing his concern. He added though, that he was optimistic.

South Africa has been given a year to report on the demonstrated progress it has made to achieve the recommendations set out in the FATF’s 2021 Report.

Greylisting Explained

