South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism for the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Children from November 25 through to December 10.

In South Africa, women continue to be abused, violated and killed at an alarmingly high rate. A lot of these women are murdered by people they know and care about a lot.

The 16 Days campaign draws attention to the problems of femicide and gender-based violence against children and women. Violence against women, girls, children, people with disabilities, elderly women, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and sex workers has increased over time in South Africa. Everyone in society has an obligation to contribute to the fight against GBV.

Video Explainer: GBV in SA

<br />

GBV by SABC Digital News